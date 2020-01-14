Seychelles Has Most Passport Power In Africa

The 2020 Henley Passport Index offers insight into how people are traveling more than ever before. A quick look at the top-ranking countries in Africa. Also, see the steady ascent of the UAE.

On the just-released Henley Passport Index (the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa), Seychelles is the top-ranking African country.

The archipelago country in the Indian Ocean ranks 29 with access to 151 destinations worldwide, making it the top-ranking African passport.

This is followed by Mauritius which is at 32 with a score of 146.

South Africa ranks 56, with a score of 100, followed by Botswana, ranking at 62 with a score of 84.

Globally, Asia dominates the list, with Japan in the clear lead. For the third consecutive year, Japan has secured the top spot on the index — which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) — with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191.

Singapore holds onto its second place position with a score of 190.

However, South Korea dropped down to rank to third alongside Germany, giving their passport holders visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 189 destinations worldwide.

Dr Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and the inventor of the passport index concept, says in a press statement that the latest ranking provides a fascinating insight into a rapidly changing world.

“Asian countries’ dominance of the top spots is a clear argument for the benefits of open-door policies and the introduction of mutually beneficial trade agreements. Over the past few years, we have seen the world adapt to mobility as a permanent condition of global life. The latest rankings show that the countries that embrace this reality are thriving, with their citizens enjoying ever-increasing passport power and the array of benefits that come with it,” Kaelin said.

Middle Eastern countries have also made strong gains as part of overall efforts to boost trade and tourism.

According to a press release published by Henley and Partner, “the index’s historic success story remains the steady ascent of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.

The UAE climbed an astonishing 47 places over the past 10 years and now sits in 18th place, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 171.

Saudi Arabia climbed four places sitting at 66th place, while Oman climbed three sitting at 64th place.

Despite these positive regional developments, Dr. Lorraine Charles, Research Associate at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Business Research, warns that migration and mobility trends in the Middle East are largely driven by conflict, which looks set to continue in 2020.

He cites “deepening conflicts” in countries like Libya, Syria, and Yemen, and renewed anti-government protests in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Charles notes that “forced displacement will most likely continue to dominate migration and mobility patterns within the Middle East.”

Despite a decline in the UK and US passports, they have still remained at the top 10.

In 2015, they jointly shared the number one spot.

The top 10 this year also includes Finland and Italy who share 4th place, while Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain together hold 5th place.

Despite the list proving that people are more mobile than ever before, it also indicates a striking divide when it comes to freedom of travel.

A country like Japan has access to more than 165 destinations while a country like Afghanistan only has access to less than 26 countries.

The lowest-ranking African country is Sudan at 100 with a score of 39.

Journalist Karen Mwendera contributed to this report.